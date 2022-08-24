Gurgaon Authority to install fences along open sections of master stormwater drains

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct fences along the open sections of the master storm water drains, especially around residential areas along the drains located around residential areas.

The proposal was recommended in the core planning cell meeting of GMDA and was approved by chief executive officer of GMDA, Sudhir Rajpal, said officials. The decision comes in the aftermath of a recent incident where an 8-year-old boy had drowned while playing outside his house along the drain in Gadoli Khurd village in sector 37 D on August 7.

A massive rescue operation had been launched to locate his body, but it could not be recovered. After the incident, GMDA had put up fences in Gadoli Khurd village along the open drains.

GMDA officials said the fencing will be erected along all the three main storm water drains of GMDA – Leg 1, Leg 2 and Leg 3, adding that the total drainage area of approximately 4.3 kilometers will be covered under this project and culverts along these stretches will also undergo fencing.

“GMDA will erect fences along these drains which will help combat issues such as improper garbage disposal and construction and demolition (C & D) waste dumping, which are a major cause of clogging in the city drains. Additionally, fencing will safeguard against stray animals such as dogs or cattle that often slip into these drains. We will ensure drains near residential areas are covered to avoid any accidents or untoward incidents in the future,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, Infrastructure 2 Division, GMDA.

Officials said these iron fences will be around six feet in height and will be powder coated to curb the requirement of regular maintenance or paint.

An official said that GMDA had earlier installed fencing around several stretches of open drains in the city, which were reportedly stolen. “The new fencing installed now will be completely modular and have anti-theft features to ensure that safety is maintained at all times,” said an official.

Advertisement

Some of the locations where the fencing will be installed for safety measures include the culverts at NH-8, Old Delhi road, Dwarka Expressway, Dharampur Village, Electronic City, New Pataudi road and open drains along Tau Devi Lal Park parking, Udyog Vihar, village Bhimgarh Kheri and Khandsa chowk.