Gurgaon: Accused in land official’s murder shot dead in Manesar encounter

The room where accused Bhawar Singh was killed. The room where accused Bhawar Singh was killed.

A 35-year-old Manesar resident, who was a proclaimed offender with a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, was killed in an encounter in Manesar on Tuesday afternoon, Gurgaon Police said. The accused was most recently involved in the murder of an HSIIDC patwari, who was shot dead last month. The incident took place on August 14, when the patwari was shot dead while he was in Manesar with a team of officials to measure a piece of land. The driver of his vehicle was also injured. Two others, both locals from the area, had been previously arrested for the crime.

Police said the accused, Bhawar Singh alias Bhudev, was married with two children, and had entered the world of crime ten years ago. He had studied up to Class X.

“He had around a dozen cases registered against him in Gurgaon, Delhi and Hisar, accusing him of multiple crimes including murder, loot, and firing at police parties,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. It was on Tuesday afternoon, around 12 pm, that the Crime Unit, Palam Vihar received an anonymous tip-off, claiming Singh was in a room near Sehrawan with one of his accomplices, Ravindra alias Kale.

“Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and surrounded the establishment, asking the accused to present themselves. Instead of doing so, they opened fire on the police team, who returned fire in defence,” said Boken. “Singh’s accomplice managed to escape the scene,” he said.

Singh was rushed to Rockland Hospital in Manesar, where he was declared dead. “While the police team fired six rounds, over a dozen were fired by the accused. Two pistols, cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from the scene,” said Boken.

