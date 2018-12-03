Gurgaon: 47-year-old businessman falls to death from ninth floor

A 47-year-old businessman, who hailed from Sonipat, died on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after he “fell” from the balcony of his ninth floor apartment in a gated condominium in Gurgaon’s sector 49.

In the absence of a suicide note, police suspect the incident is a case of accidental death, but are conducting further investigations.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Naresh Hasija, who lived in a flat on the ninth floor of Park View City II with his wife and two children. He owned “multiple businesses”, including an ice cream stall in Kingdom of Dreams, said police.

“The incident appears to have occurred around 3 am. His wife has said that the family went to sleep at the usual time on Sunday night, but she was woken up around 3 am by a security guard from the condominium who rang the doorbell and informed her that her husband had been found dead on the ground below the balcony,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

“No suicide note was found in the house, and the deceased’s relatives also claim that he had not been stressed out or unusually concerned about anything. So far this seems to be a case of accidental death, but further investigations are being conducted. No case has been registered yet,” he said.