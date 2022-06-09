Gurgaon: 3 held for murdering grocery shop owner; accused linked to spate of robberies in Manesar, say police

Three men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a grocery shop owner on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway after stealing his valuables. Police said that the accused had been involved in a spate of robberies across the Manesar area in the recent months.

On May 21 night, Ashish Kumar (22) was found murdered in IMT Manesar area. In the police complaint, his brother had said that around 10 pm, Kumar had left his grocery shop and was returning to his house in Bilaspur on his motorcycle. He was talking to his fiancee over the phone. Around 10.20 pm, his fiancee told the family that some unknown persons had intercepted him. She said that she had heard Kumar tell the accused to take what they wanted but to spare his life before the call was disconnected.

Kumar was later found murdered in the bushes near Kharkhari on KMP Expressway, with several injuries on his face, back of the head, arms and back. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Anubav Singh (20), Vijay Arya (20) and Ravi Kumar (29). Police said the trio had intercepted Kumar, stabbed him with a knife and robbed his mobile phone, gold chain and earphones before dumping his body in bushes.

Police said the accused worked at a private company and had been involved in at least eight robberies in the Manesar area in the past three months. “On April 30, the trio stabbed a man in the IMT Manesar area and robbed his cash and mobile phone. An FIR was registered in the matter on May 2. We are checking the details of other crimes. The accused were produced in court and sent to police custody for four days,” a police officer said.