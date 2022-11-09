Ground report: Work underway in full swing but 7 Delhi govt hospitals could miss deadlines

Owing to changes in the design and structure of some buildings, and labour shortage during Diwali and a temporary construction ban, seven upcoming Delhi government hospitals are running behind schedule, according to employees and workers deployed at under-construction sites.

At the upcoming 1,912 bedded block at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), onsite contractors and workers said it will cross the deadline of December 31 as construction was stalled delayed due to changes in design, the festival season, and the graded action plan being implemented due to rising pollution.

The structure at GTB hospital has three sections, with one each meant for emergency, ward, and diagnostics. An OPD has also been included in the design. The block will add 1,912 beds to the hospital. The structure at GTB hospital has three sections, with one each meant for emergency, ward, and diagnostics. An OPD has also been included in the design. The block will add 1,912 beds to the hospital.

“It is the first time such a project is being executed by the Delhi government where prefabricated structures are being used,” said an official involved in the construction.

So far, the structure of two sections has been completed. The outer steel framework of the third section is almost done. “After this, prefabricated sheets will be placed in the metal structure,” the official said.

He added that the designs went through several changes as earlier, they did not think about possible leakages which can happen through toilets, which were then converted into concrete structures with bricks and cement.

“The assumption was that the project will complete in six months but it was only possible when the engineers had the map ready and drawings on table, fabrication was procured, and all the purchases were made,” said an official working at one of the construction sites.

He said that in order to complete the project in two months, manpower will have to be increased.

“A lot of workers left during Diwali and due to the halt in construction activities. We will try to finish the work in three months,” said the official.

At Kirari, construction work has not been started due to the continuous water flooding which is happening in the area due to excessive groundwater.

The 458-bedded hospital has been given the deadline of February 28, 2023.

Speaking with The Indian Express, a senior official of the Public Works Department (PWD) said that for Kirari, several design changes are being done. “Earlier we had started with a raft foundation but that was unsuccessful. Now a pile-formation will be used for laying the foundation,” he said.

The 336-bedded hospital in Sarita Vihar is the smallest among the seven and was given the deadline of October 31. According to engineers and contractors at the site, they will be able to finish the construction by the end of this year. (Express)

At Sarita Vihar and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC), the construction work is underway at full swing.

The 336-bedded hospital in Sarita Vihar is the smallest among the seven and was given the deadline of October 31. According to engineers and contractors at the site, they will be able to finish the construction by the end of this year.

“Our work stopped as workers had left post Diwali and construction was halted for a few days recently. We are arranging more labour force now,” said one of the contractors at the site.

CNBC still has a month for its deadline. According to an employee at the hospital, internal work is left. “Currently, flooring is being done and windows are being installed. AC ducts, paint will take some time. It will be complete in four months,” he said.

A worker deployed at the site said the SDM had recently imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for not covering the construction with green cloth.

The other three hospitals at Sultanpuri, Shalimar Bagh and Raghubir Nagar have been constructed up to 45 percent, 50 percent and 30 percent respectively.

At Sultanpuri, and Shalimar Bagh, the outer framework has been completed and work is underway inside.

Earlier, the deadline for the seven hospitals was till May and June 2022 but was extended till the end of this year in September.

According to a senior official, the government is trying to meet the deadlines. “We came up with a highly ambitious project and we have been trying to keep up with the deadline. A few months’ delay should not make one think that the work is not being done,” he said.