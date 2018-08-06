Greater Noida: Two kids found dead in pool

According to police, the two left home around 3 pm on Saturday. When they did not return that evening, their families started looking for them. They found the bodies on Sunday. (Representational Image) According to police, the two left home around 3 pm on Saturday. When they did not return that evening, their families started looking for them. They found the bodies on Sunday. (Representational Image)

The bodies of two boys, who went missing on Saturday, were found in an abandoned pool near Ghodi Bachheda village in Greater Noida, Sunday morning. The pool is on an abandoned plot of land belonging to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, where the boys — Sonu Singh and Aryan, both aged 11 — had gone to graze cattle.

According to police, the two left home around 3 pm on Saturday. When they did not return that evening, their families started looking for them. They found the bodies on Sunday.

Dadri police station SHO Ram Sen Singh said the pool is located on a 100-acre plot of GNIDA land. “There is no one looking over either the pool or the land. As it is run over by vegetation, the area is used by residents of the village for grazing cattle,” he said.

A GNIDA official said, “The land had been allotted to Unitech to develop a group housing project. They had built the pool as part of the project’s infrastructure. However, around two years ago, their allotment was suspended as they defaulted on payments to the authority. It has not been re-allotted to another party yet.”

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Charges are being pressed against both Unitech and GNIDA for causing death by negligence,” said CO (Dadri) Nishank Sharma.

According to police, the pool is fully concretised, around 15-20 feet deep and close to 2-km long. “It didn’t have any water supply… it was filled by accumulated rainwater,” said Sharma. Police added that there was no barricade around the pool.

A senior manager at Unitech said, “This is a society which was never developed, and was taken over by GNIDA a long time ago. We need to find out more to be able to comment.”

