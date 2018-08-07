Greater Noida: Man stabs wife to death, hangs himself

A suicide note left by Bhatnagar blamed frequent fights for the incident. A suicide note left by Bhatnagar blamed frequent fights for the incident.

Days after a couple approached police over their frequent fights, the husband stabbed his wife to death and hanged himself, in Greater Noida Sunday night. According to police, Manisha Kohli (30) and Girish Bhatnagar (47) got married in 2016 after meeting on an online matrimonial site. This was the second marriage for both.

“They had come and spoken to the inspector about it (marital problems). It did not seem like something alarming or too serious as both had come together, and neither was complaining against the other. The husband had said that his wife suspected him of infidelity. Police acted as a mediator and spoke to them, and both left agreeing to work on their issues,” said CO Greater Noida III Avnish Kumar.

A suicide note left by Bhatnagar blamed frequent fights for the incident.

