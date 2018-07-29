Govt sounds alert as Yamuna level touches danger mark

The Army has been placed on standby. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) The Army has been placed on standby. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

As water level of the Yamuna crossed the danger mark, the Delhi government sounded an alert, with authorities evacuating people from adjoining low-lying areas, said officials.

Water levels at Hathni Kund barrage, nearly 200 km from Delhi, crossed the danger mark of 90,000 cusec, and till 5 pm officials said that a total of 5,03,935 cusec of water was released. “The water released from Hathni Kund barrage takes about two days to reach Delhi. Water level could rise more once the released water reaches Delhi,” said an official. This prompted CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair an emergency meeting with stakeholders.

The water level of the river at Old Delhi railway bridge reached 204.10 metres at 7 pm on July 27, above warning level. The East Delhi district administration said the river “has a rising trend”. Kejriwal directed that the control room emergency number, 1077, be advertised, while a government spokesperson said “the process of evacuation in vulnerable areas has already started and they have started putting up tents to shift people.”

The CM also issued directions that supplies for food, drinking water and emergency medical teams be set up. “DUSIB has been asked to place their mobile toilet vans around tents at the earliest,” said an official.

The Yamuna passes through the districts of north, northeast, central, east, southeast and Shahdara. Authorities started evacuation on Saturday and tents have already been pitched at a few locations. As per officials, close to 20,000-25,000 people will be evacuated within a couple of days. “Close to 120 people have been shifted to 15 tents in the district. The processes of setting up tents at other places is going on,” said east district DM, K Mahesh.

The education department and different MCDs have also been asked to provide space for people, while power companies have been asked to arrange power in these tents.

The Army was requested to be on standby for any emergency, added the official. “All the agencies with motorboats were asked to keep them ready for evacuation. The Army has been asked to check all motorboats for operations, if required. Portable generators are also being prepared for night evacuation, if required,” said the official.

The alert was sounded by the government on Friday. “The CWC, Upper Yamuna Division, New Delhi has issued flood forecast for the Delhi Railway Bridge (North Delhi Dt NCT, Delhi). The water level of river Yamuna at Delhi Railway Bridge was 205 metres at 9 am on July 28 (warning level 204.00 m),” an advisory said.

This water likely to reach Del by tomo eve. Wherever administration evacuating people, they r requested to cooperate. All depts put on high alert. For any flood related emergency, control room no is 1077. https://t.co/JI2ADxACMW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “A low pressure area around western UP and adjoining areas will bring widespread rainfall over UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and northwest Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.”

