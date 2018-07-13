Delhi govt reinstates lawyers’ panel scrapped by L-G

Lt Governor Anil Baijal (Express File Photo) Lt Governor Anil Baijal (Express File Photo)

Two months after it was scrapped by L-G Anil Baijal, the Delhi government reinstated its panels of lawyers for the Supreme Court and High Court. “L-G had cancelled Delhi government’s panels of advocates in HC and SC, due to which Delhi government’s cases in these courts were suffering. Today, Delhi government restored both panels,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The panel included senior lawyers such as Indira Jaising, Rebecca Mammen John and Colin Gonsalves. With the reinstatement of the panel, the payments that were to be made to the lawyers, which did not get the L-G’s approval, are also expected to be cleared.

The move comes a week after the Supreme Court said that the elected government does not require the concurrence of the L-G and that he only needs to be informed of its decisions. When the panels were scrapped in May, Baijal had called them invalid and said there were procedural lapses in their appointment. In a letter to Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, L-G’s Principal Secretary Vijay Kumar had said that the orders of appointment were issued without obtaining the L-G’s approval.

The AAP government has also sought early disposal of all appeals filed by the Delhi government before the regular bench of the Supreme Court. This includes the contentious issue of services — which essentially means who has the power to appoint and transfer officers in the Delhi government. The matter is expected to be heard next week.

