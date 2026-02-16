Govt mulling AI intervention to curb 2-wheeler accidents

Two-wheelers do not offer any structural protection like cars and therefore in case of an accident, the impact is very high.

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 10:15 PM IST
The ministry, in collaboration with IIT Madras' Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, is working on applications that support safer mobility, training drivers and building data driven hyperlocal models.The ministry, in collaboration with IIT Madras' Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, is working on applications that support safer mobility, training drivers and building data driven hyperlocal models. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Acknowledging that the automobile industry was car-centric, a senior official from the road transport ministry on Monday said that the government was mulling charting out a plan with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to curb the deaths of two-wheeler riders— which account for 45% of total fatalities.

Two-wheelers do not offer any structural protection like cars and therefore in case of an accident, the impact is very high.

“In road safety, all industries are car centric, not two-wheeler centric. All safety features are about the cars, but what about the two wheelers. It is a very-very big area. 45% fatalities are of two wheelers. 20% are of pedestrians. Everything is about cars only, but nobody thinks about scooters,” said Pankaj Aggarwal, Chief Engineer, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

He was speaking during a session on ‘AI for Road Safety: Data-Driven Solutions for Enhancing Road Safety in India’ at the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam on Monday.

“That is a big area where the ministry, in future, is planning how to go about this to invite the industry, invite the people. Because a simple accident with two wheeler leads to head injury. 35,000 deaths occur in a collision between two- wheeler to two-wheeler only, not by car. These are low speed data. Why is it happening, someone has to give feedback on this,” said the official.

The ministry, in collaboration with IIT Madras’ Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, is working on applications that support safer mobility, training drivers and building data driven hyperlocal models.

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo

One of such initiatives is Sadak Suraksha Mitra Programme, which is currently being implemented in high-risk and high-fatality 100 districts of the country.

Story continues below this ad

“With this programme, we want people to involve them as volunteers to understand the basics of road safety. The road safety legislations like use of helmets are not made just to collect the challans, it is to protect individuals’ heads. You will become the future of our road safety advocates, future road safety auditors. Through this, we also want to understand what gen-Z thinks about road safety, and what can be the future challenges of road safety,” said RP Shukla, Director (Road Safety), MoRTH during the discussion.

The data available with the MoRTH shows that a total of 1.77 lakh people died in road accidents in 2024. Out of that, 54,493 died because of not wearing a helmet.

Similarly, 54,568 people in 2023 and 50,029 people in 2022 died in road accidents because of non-wearing of helmets.

In 2023, data shows that a total of 77,539 people died in accidents involving two-wheelers.

Story continues below this ad

Category wise accidents and fatalities data for 2024 onwards is not available yet.

Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sabarimala Kerala
Why Sabarimala row has landed CPI(M), Vijayan govt in a double bind on poll eve
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sabarimala Kerala
Why Sabarimala row has landed CPI(M), Vijayan govt in a double bind on poll eve
India AI summit 2026
For India, AI a ‘stress test’ of state capacity: CEA Nageswaran
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
carrot
The Carrot Trick: Why 90% of people give the same answer
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
The Carrot Trick: Why 90% of people give the same answer
carrot
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement