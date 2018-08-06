Gopal Rai calls HC verdict on minimum wages wrong

On Saturday, the HC had said that the revision was made from “non-application of mind”, was based on “no material”, and that the decision was “hurried”. On Saturday, the HC had said that the revision was made from “non-application of mind”, was based on “no material”, and that the decision was “hurried”.

A day after the Delhi High Court quashed the Delhi government’s decision to revise minimum wages for all classes of employees, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said that the HC had come to an “erroneous conclusion”. Sources said that the government is likely to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, the HC had said that the revision was made from “non-application of mind”, was based on “no material”, and that the decision was “hurried”.

Rai said, “The Delhi government disagrees with the hon’ble Delhi High Court verdict and views with extreme disappointment the erroneous conclusion arrived at by the court, after having heard the matter for almost a year-and-a-half, and after having kept the verdict reserved for many months.”

Rai added that implementation of higher wages had been delayed for years due to reasons such as objections raised by former L-G Najeeb Jung, and later by the HC order of not taking “any coercive action” against those not paying minimum wages to workers.

Rai added that a meeting of the Labour department has been convened on Monday to “decide the future course of action, including the next legal remedy available” to the government.

