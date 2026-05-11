Gold Rate Today, May 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. (File Photo)

Written by Paramita Datta

Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,213 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,945 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,410 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, May 11, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,213 per gram, reflecting a significant decrease of Rs 22.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,945 per gram and Rs 11,410 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing decreases of Rs 20 and Rs 16 respectively.

The Gold price is currently seeing only minor price movements across major cities from the past few days.