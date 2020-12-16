Gold concealed in baggage trolley, customs arrests man

Sources said the accused brought the panel in his baggage and fixed it over the existing trolley panel after receiving his baggage. (Representational Image)

Customs officials at IGI Airport have stumbled on a new modus operandi to smuggle gold — concealing it in baggage trolleys available at the airport. Authorities arrested a man from Punjab Sunday for allegedly smuggling gold on his arrival from Dubai. The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs.

A search of his baggage and body was conducted but nothing was found on him. Officials then checked the trolley he was using to carry his luggage. Since there was a specific input, the instruction panel attached to the upper hold of the trolley was checked.

“It turned out it had been stuck there with double-sided tape. On the face of it, it looked exactly like the instruction panel attached to baggage trolleys — silver in colour, rectangular in shape, mentioning do’s and don’ts and the trolley’s carrying capacity. However, when its surface was scratched, it turned out to be gold. Smugglers had moulded over 1.5 gold into an instruction panel to avoid detection,” Jyotiraditya, joint commissioner of customs at IGI Airport, said.

Sources said the accused brought the panel in his baggage and fixed it over the existing trolley panel after receiving his baggage. An official said customs was looking for more people associated with the racket. The value of the smuggled gold is Rs 74.78 lakh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.