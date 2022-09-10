GNIDA grants two years to pre-2006 housing societies to obtain completion certificates

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has granted a two year band-with to pre-2006 housing societies to obtain completion certificates on an annual fee of eight percent calculated on the total plots of the societies, officials said on Friday.

At the meeting it was discussed that there are some group housing societies in Greater Noida, which were constructed prior to 2006 (construction has been completed) however due to lapse in stipulated time the completion certificate could not be issued to them, officials said. These societies are being penalised heavily due to non-obtainment of completion certificates and have been consistently requesting for extension of time to obtain the same, they added.

“In view of such requests, a proposal to allow extension of time was placed before the board which includes charging a maximum annual fee of eight percent– .65 percent per month, calculated on the total plots of these societies, which has been approved by the board. Once the office order is issued, these societies will be able to seek permission for extension of time and apply for acquiring completion certificates,” officials said.

Additionally, a decision was taken to grant a six month extension for builder projects to obtain their completion certificates, the construction of which have been delayed. “The builders have been trying to obtain completion certificates to complete the registry of flats. Keeping this in mind, instructions were issued by the Industrial Development Department in July 2022 to extend the time for six months. In this sequence, the Greater Noida Authority Board has decided to give a free time period of six months for obtaining the completion certificate. The benefit of this decision can be taken after the issuance of an office order from the authority,” an official said.

These decisions were taken in the 127th board meeting of the GNIDA. The board meeting was presided over by Arvind Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure & Industrial Development) and Chairman of the three authorities. Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer Noida Authority, along with Surendra Singh Chief Executive Officer GNIDA and Dr. Arunveer Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna Industrial Development Authority was also in attendance, along with other senior officials.