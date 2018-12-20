Delhi: Girl killed as speeding truck hits her, driver dies trying to flee

A school girl died while her friend and another man were injured after they were hit by a speeding truck in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy Wednesday, police said. The truck driver, in an effort to flee, accidentaly rammed a divider and died, police added.

Police said the incident took place at around 2 pm at Mukundpur Chowk, when a truck hit two girls who were returning home from school.

“After the accident, the driver stopped the vehicle. But he saw people shouting and got scared… He reversed the truck, ran over the girls and sped away,” said a police officer.

When a passerby tried to stop him, the driver ran over him as well, said police. Around a kilometre from the accident spot, the truck rammed a divider and the driver died, added police.

All four were taken to the BJRM hospital, where doctors declared the girl and the truck driver dead on arrival. The victim’s friend and the passerby are recuperating.

Police suspect that the errant driver was under the influence of alcohol.

They said they have approached the owner of the vehicle, and informed the driver’s family members living in UP.

The girl’s father, a salesman, said that her mother is in a state of shock. “The girls would go together… She had gone to to study, but we didn’t know that she would never come back,” he said.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said a case under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the vehicle has been impounded.