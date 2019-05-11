14-year-old girl, her aunt killed as speeding truck crushes SUV

A 14-year-old girl and her aunt died after a truck lost balance and rolled over their car in Greater Noida in the early hours of Friday, said police. The victims, Beena (32) and Rekha (14), were travelling with their family in an XUV 500 towards Delhi when the incident took place.

Two other children in the car, aged five and nine, were seated in the front and escaped unhurt. Beena’s husband Bhagwan Singh, who was driving the vehicle, is currently admitted at Kailash Hospital.

“We were informed of an accident at Yamuna Expressway near Rabupura police station. The car was coming from Alwar and was being driven at a slow speed. A truck, being driven at a high speed, lost balance and rolled in such a way that the car came under it. They were rushed to the hospital where Beena and Rekha were declared dead on arrival. A case has been filed against the errant driver,” said Ashok Venkatesh, SHO Rabupura.

Bhagwan Singh works at the municipal corporation of Delhi and hails from Alwar Village. Beena was sitting with Rekha in the rear and suffered maximum impact. According to police, the family had visited their village for some personal work.

An FIR has been filed against the truck driver under IPC sections 304 A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering lives of others), said police.