To gig workers, Delhi Budget offers spaces to rest and the promise of a welfare board

“There is a huge population of gig workers in Delhi. They have to deal with many problems every day. I invited them for consultations and then made two decisions,” she said. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in her Budget Speech on Tuesday (March 24) announced two provisions specifically for gig workers who are currently working in the national capital.

“There is a huge population of gig workers in Delhi. They have to deal with many problems every day. I invited them for consultations and then made two decisions,” she said.

First, gig workers will be provided spaces to rest adjacent to or near the Atal Canteens in the city. “These workers say we travel for hours on our vehicles, without any resting space. There is no place where we can stop, rest, eat in peace or charge our mobiles. Due to being so tired all the time, accidents can also happen. We will create resting rooms adjoining our Atal Canteens where they can rest and eat,” Gupta said.