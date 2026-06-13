Vaccine-derived polio virus detected: Survey to cover 30K households in Ghaziabad

Nearly a week after a vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV) was detected in a sewage sample in Ghaziabad, authorities on Thursday surveyed 5,421 homes having 2,590 children below the age of five, as part of an extensive door-to-door survey covering around 30,000 households in 12 localities.

Two of the 12 such localities – Bulandshahr and Shastri Nagar – have been completely surveyed, officials in the Health department said. Besides Bulandshahr and Shastri Nagar, the other areas being surveyed are Raj Nagar, Daulatpura, Panchvati Kot village, Ghukna, Hindon Vihar, Kaila Bhatta, Mirzapur, Vijay Nagar 1, Vijay Nagar 2 and Kharati Nagar, home to around 1.5 lakh people.

The virus was detected in a sample collected from the Vijay Nagar sewage pumping station on June 5. Following this, the District Surveillance Unit mapped the sewage drainage network and identified 12 localities falling within the affected area.