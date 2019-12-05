Ghaziabad deaths: Family claims Sanjana and Gulshan had court marriage, police probe

At the cremation ground in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Gajendra Yadav At the cremation ground in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Gajendra Yadav

In a suicide note he left behind on the wall, Gulshan Vasudeva wrote that he wanted him, his wife, their two children and another woman, Sanjana, to be cremated together. On Wednesday afternoon, while the bodies of the family members were cremated close to Hindon river, Sanjana’s body was buried in Rampura.

According to her family, Sanjana, the youngest of eight siblings, converted to Hinduism a year and a half ago so she could marry Gulshan.

While her family claims she married Gulshan in a local court, police are yet to verify the claim. “So far we have not recovered any document that shows Gulshan and Sanjana were married. We are investigating further,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Ghaziabad.

“She studied till class VIII and was glad when Gulshan offered her a job. She gradually rose to become manager, and when Gulshan shifted businesses, she remained loyal,” said her brother Firoz.

Till a few years ago, her family was looking for prospective suitors for her, but nothing worked out. She then told them she was seeing someone else. According to her family, she didn’t consult them before changing her name — she was also named Gulshan earlier — and converting to Hinduism, or before “having a court marriage with Gulshan”.

“Our mother was heartbroken but eventually came to terms with it. She barely spoke to us after the marriage, but told us Gulshan’s first wife and children were accepting of her and they were a happy family. Never did she mention any financial problem,” said Firoz.

Those who worked near Gulshan’s jeans factory said Sanjana would work long hours and managed the 14-member staff when Gulshan was away.

