Ghaziabad resident booked for assaulting, threatening security guard

Police have booked a Ghaziabad resident after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a security guard for questioning him regarding his presence in the society.

In a purported video which began circulating on social media on Saturday, the resident appears to repeatedly strike the security guard, Satveer Sharma, in the head multiple times before a woman intervenes to stop the scuffle.

Poonam Mishra, CO-City 2, said, “On October 10 at Windsor Paradise Society in Raj Nagar Extension, a newly arrived resident was questioned by the security guard after which the resident beat up the guard. Based on the guard’s complaint, an FIR has been registered at Nandgram station for necessary action.”

According to the FIR, Satveer, who was posted in the society’s D Tower, had asked the resident his name and flat number around 10 pm. The guard did not know him since he had moved in only four or five days ago.

Satveer said it was his job to ascertain these details, but he was allegedly beaten up and abused by the man for doing so. Satveer also alleged that he had threatened to kill him if he filed a police complaint, and that he was still in pain and cannot hear properly.

Police said the FIR was filed under IPC sections 323 (voluntary hurt), 504 (insult with intent to breach peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

This comes as the latest in a series of incidents involving violence by society residents against guards in Delhi-NCR. On October 8, three women were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a guard at Ajnara Homes society in Noida’s Sector 121 after he had objected to a lack of a security sticker in a car. On October 6, a scuffle broke out between a guard and residents after he allegedly refused to chase off a dog in Sector 74’s Supertech Capetown.

On September 11, a woman allegedly slapped a guard after her RFID entry failed in Sector 121’s Cleo County and was arrested. In August, Noida Police arrested a woman for allegedly misbehaving with security guards and assaulting one of them at Jaypee Wishtown in Sector 128. In an incident in Gurgaon in August, a man was arrested for allegedly slapping a guard after getting stuck in a lift for four minutes.