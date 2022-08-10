scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Ghaziabad police book SP leader for making defamatory statements against Tyagi community

Yadav allegedly made these remarks as part of a "reaction" to the incident involving Shrikant Tyagi during a show telecast on a Hindi television news channel show, they added.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad |
Updated: August 10, 2022 11:15:16 am
Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Singh Yadav

The Ghaziabad police have booked Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Singh Yadav for allegedly making defamatory statements against the Tyagi community Tuesday, said officials Wednesday.

“As per the preliminary investigation, the complainant, who is himself a member of the Tyagi community, has filed a complaint stating that his sentiments have been hurt by the statements made by Yadav. The complainant has alleged that people around him made similar statements about him and his community which hurt his feelings citing that it was telecasted on TV, pursuant to which he filed this complaint and requested the police to take cognizance,” said Station House Officer Sihani Gate.

An FIR under Sections 500 (Punishment for defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) has been registered against Yadav, police said adding that no arrests have been made yet and further investigation in the matter is underway.

Also Read |Shrikant Tyagi, who abused Noida woman, arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police

Shrikant Tyagi was booked by the Noida police last week for verbally abusing and pushing a woman during an argument about the encroachment of the common area in a posh residential society. The video of the incident went viral.

Tyagi, who was absconding for the past four days, and three of his associates were arrested on Monday from Meerut by the Noida police.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 11:00:05 am

