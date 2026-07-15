Drunk man smashes Ghaziabad police booth’s glass door, bleeds to death

According to the officer, who examined the CCTV footage of the area, the e-rickshaw stopped near the pink booth at 2.58 am. (File Photo)

A 22-year-old man died due to excessive blood loss after he smashed the glass door of a pink police booth in Ghaziabad after a drunken brawl. The incident has brought the response of two women police constables, who were posted at the pink booth, under the lens. Pink booths, run by women police personnel, are aimed at providing support to women in distress.

Rajkumar’s father has filed a complaint against two people who allegedly assaulted him during an altercation on Sunday night.

According to the police, Rajkumar, originally from Siwan in Bihar, worked as a mechanic in Madhuban Bapudham in Ghaziabad. On Sunday night, he asked an e-rickshaw operator, who stayed near his home, to give him a ride.