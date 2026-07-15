Drunk man smashes Ghaziabad police booth’s glass door, bleeds to death

A 22-year-old man died due to excessive blood loss after he smashed the glass door of a pink police booth in Ghaziabad after a drunken brawl. The incident has brought the response of two women police constables, who were posted at the pink booth, under the lens. Pink booths, run by women police personnel, are aimed at providing support to women in distress.
Rajkumar’s father has filed a complaint against two people who allegedly assaulted him during an altercation on Sunday night.
According to the police, Rajkumar, originally from Siwan in Bihar, worked as a mechanic in Madhuban Bapudham in Ghaziabad. On Sunday night, he asked an e-rickshaw operator, who stayed near his home, to give him a ride.
“The e-rickshaw’s operator and its owner were sitting in the front, and Rajkumar was sitting with another passenger in the passenger seat. Following a dispute over fare, Rajkumar, who was drunk, started hurling abuses at the driver. A dispute broke out, and the e-rickshaw operator stopped at the pink booth for help,” a police officer said.
According to the officer, who examined the CCTV footage of the area, the e-rickshaw stopped near the pink booth at 2.58 am. At the time, two women constables were posted there.
“They are undertrained officers who have been on duty for just two months. The e-rickshaw operator complained to them that Rajkumar was drunk and was fighting with them. The constables asked them to go to the nearest police station, just a few metres away. The e-rickshaw operator left and the women constables shut the door of the pink booth,” the officer said.
About 10 minutes later, Rajkumar approached the pink booth and punched a wall. “He then started banging on the glass door. At one point, a piece of glass broke and sliced his hand. Seeing this, the e-rickshaw operator, who was still in the vicinity, called an ambulance. The ambulance came after seven minutes. But before that, a police patrol bike reached the spot and rushed Rajkumar to a nearby hospital. However, he died during treatment,” the police officer said.
“The doctor told us that Rajkumar was drunk and had also consumed dry intoxicants. He died due to excessive blood loss. His viscera has been preserved,” the officer said.
Rajkumar’s father has registered a complaint against the e-rickshaw’s operator and owner, who was riding in the three- wheeler when Rajkumar boarded it. “The father has alleged that the e-rickshaw operator beat his son and the police did not respond on time. We are questioning the accused as well as the women constables.”