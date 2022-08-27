Ghaziabad: Man’s body found in a gunny bag in a field, wife and lover arrested

A man and a woman were arrested in Ghaziabad on Friday for allegedly beating the woman’s husband to death after he learnt about their affair, the police said, adding that the accused packed the body in a gunny bag and dumped it in the fields in Modinagar.

The police identified the accused as Ravi and Deepa, both in their forties, residents of Bakharva village in Modinagar, Ghaziabad. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Sunil, who worked as a labourer in Modinagar. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused lived in the same area in Bakharva village and had become close over the last 10 years, police said.

According to the Ghaziabad police, early on August 23, they received information that an unidentified body of a man packed in a gunny bag was found in the fields near Jagatpuri, Ghaziabad. Inspection of the spot and examination of the body revealed that the deceased was wrapped in a sheet, his hands were tied with a rope and a polythene covered his face, police said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem immediately.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said, “The post-mortem has revealed that the deceased died due to grievous injuries on his head after being hit with a stick. A concerted effort was made to identify the body pursuant to which the deceased was identified as Sunil, a resident of Bakharva village, Modinagar. Eventually, an FIR under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code was registered based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s father Kishan.”

The CCTV footage collected from the area showed Ravi carrying a gunny bag on a bicycle and throwing it in the fields near Jagatpuri, police said. After collecting evidence, the police then arrested Ravi and Deepa from their residences in Bakharva village on Friday.

“On August 22, the deceased found his wife and Ravi in an objectionable position in his own house pursuant to which, Ravi and the deceased’s wife beat up the deceased with a stick resulting in grievous injuries on his head which the deceased succumbed to eventually. They then covered the body and dumped it in a field in Jagatpuri,” Raja said.

“The deceased’s wife tried to conceal information regarding the deceased’s murder and her involvement was revealed only during questioning. The accused were hoping that they would not be caught, however the CCTV footage collected from the area shows Ravi leaving the deceased’s home carrying a gunny bag on his bicycle towards the nearby fields,” Raja added.

The Ghaziabad police said they have recovered a mobile phone and a stick from the accused. The investigation will be completed based on scientific evidence and strict action will be taken against the accused, Raja said.