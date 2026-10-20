‘Won’t let you study’: Dalit student alleges casteist abuse, assault by classmates in Ghaziabad

On October 7, when Mahesh Kumar, 45, woke up in the middle of night, he noticed his son, a Class 11 student, sitting outside the house in Ghaziabad. The teenager wore an anxious look and was sleepless hours after he was allegedly harassed at his school.

Kumar, who belongs to a Dalit community, works as a mason. His son studies in a Ghaziabad-based school. On October 6, his son, he alleged, returned home with multiple injuries after his classmates thrashed him and hurled casetist abuses at him. “They have been harassing my son for over a month, so I filed a police complaint on October 8.”