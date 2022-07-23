Ghaziabad cops bust interstate gang for stealing over 300 vehicles, 4 arrested

July 23, 2022 11:51:26 am
The Ghaziabad Police Thursday arrested four members of a gang of interstate car and bike thieves who stole over 300 vehicles from Delhi-NCR, the police said.
The leader of the gang has been identified as a 47-year-old resident of Hapur, Jogendra, who was apprehended from Hint Crossroad in Ghaziabad’s Kavinagar. The police seized one stolen car from him. The three other accused have been identified as Sandeep Sharma alias Galla (33), Ramsusheel Chaupal (22) and Sahil (21) — all residents of Sonepat in Haryana. The fifth accused is absconding, the police said.
Talking to the media, deputy superintendent of police Awaneesh Kumar said, “A team consisting of personnel from Kavinagar police station apprehended Jogendra near a police checkpoint at Hint Crossroad after our informers spotted him in the area. Based on the information provided by him, Ghaziabad Police raided a godown in Sonepat and arrested the three other accused. The accused were arrested along with parts of various vehicles.”
During questioning, Jogendra revealed that he had been running the racket for the past 15-20 years in Delhi-NCR. Due to strict police vigilance in Ghaziabad and Meerut, Jogendra had teamed up with Sandeep Sharma alias Galla from Sonepat, who would dismantle the vehicles and further sell the parts, the police said.
Both Jogendra and Sandeep Sharma have a criminal history and face over 30 cases under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 370 (punishment for theft), registered in Hapur, Noida and Ghaziabad, the police added.
“We have recovered over five cars and seven two-wheelers and several parts of other vehicles. When some cars were stolen from the Kavinagar area, our surveillance team and informers gave us inputs about the gang and the police had been watching their activities closely. The criminal history of the accused mostly consists of cases of vehicle theft,” Kumar said.
The six cars that were recovered are a Honda City, a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, a Hyundai Santro, a Hyundai i20 Magna, a Maruti Suzuki Alto, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire. The seven two-wheelers that were seized include two Honda Activa scooties, a Bajaj Discover motorcycle, a TVS Apache motorcycle, a Bajaj Platina, a Bajaj Pulsar and a Mahindra Rodeo scooty.
Separate FIRs under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) 411(Dishonestly receiving stolen property), 414(Assisting in concealment of stolen property), 482 (Punishment for using a false property mark), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 473 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) have been filed in Ghaziabad and Delhi.
