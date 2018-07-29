Ghaziabad building collapse: Alert cops noticed cracks, led evacuation

The five-storey building had collapsed around 7 pm. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) The five-storey building had collapsed around 7 pm. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

No casualties were reported after an overnight rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams at the site of the building collapse in Ghaziabad’s Khoda colony Friday. Timely action by the police in clearing the area played a role in ensuring that there were no fatalities or injuries in the incident.

The five-storey building had collapsed around 7 pm. It had been damaged by a crane carrying out electric work around 10 days before the incident.

According to SHO (Khoda) Dharmendra Kumar, officers of a PCR van on patrol in the area had noticed that the cracks in the building had increased. “Seeing this, they raised an alarm and evacuated people inside the building around 5 pm. They also took the initiative to clear the entire area around the building. Their vigilance ensured that there were no injuries when the building collapsed,” he said.

NDRF Commandant P K Srivastava said, “It took us until 6 pm to clear the debris and confirm that there were no casualties, because the site was very narrow and congested.”

