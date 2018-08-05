Ghaziabad: 12-yr-old girl ‘kept at police station for 8 days’, probe on

“She was told that her head would be shaved and she would be put in the jail if she said anything else to the magistrate,” said the girl’s mother. (Representational Image) “She was told that her head would be shaved and she would be put in the jail if she said anything else to the magistrate,” said the girl’s mother. (Representational Image)

The mother of a 12-year-old girl has alleged in a letter to SSP Ghaziabad that her daughter was “kept inside Khoda police station for eight days last month”, after she was allegedly raped by two men at an undisclosed location.

While the mother alleged her daughter was kidnapped and raped for four days June 25 onwards, police said, “The girl came back on June 30 and when she was produced in front of a magistrate, she did not say she was raped… she said she went to visit a friend”. In the letter to Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Ghaziabad, dated August 4, the mother said, “After she returned, I was asked by an officer at Khoda to bring her to the station for a medical exam, age test and her statement… but they kept her there for eight days.”

Krishna told The Indian Express that “an inquiry has been set up… I do not know if she was kept at the station, we are investigating this”. An FIR was filed at Khoda police station under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping).

The mother said the main accused was known to the girl. “He was arrested but was let off in a few hours… I am being threatened by him. He said he will harm me and my three children,” she said.

The girl’s mother alleged the minor was “not sent to a children’s shelter and lived inside the police station for eight days, where she was threatened with dire consequences if she did not give the statement police wanted her to”. In the letter, the mother said: “She was told that her head would be shaved and she would be put in the jail if she said anything else to the magistrate.”

The mother alleged the girl had gone to the market June 25, and bumped into the accused, who offered her a cold drink. “She began feeling sick and he promised to drop her home… she woke up in the evening in a stranger’s room… They raped her for four days and dropped her 30 minutes from our house,” she alleged.

But Krishna said, “The girl’s statement to the magistrate does not mention rape or kidnapping… we cannot arrest anyone like that. Police took her for a medical exam but the mother signed a statement saying that she did not want her daughter to undergo it.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App