Genpact executive commits suicide after being suspended over harassment allegations

A senior executive of Genpact committed suicide in Noida’s Sector 137 Tuesday, allegedly following suspension over harassment allegations at work, police said.

SHO (Surajpur) Munish Chauhan said: “He was found hanging from the ceiling. A note was discovered from the possession of the deceased in which his suspension over harassment allegations by a woman was mentioned.”

“No complaint has been filed by the family so far,” he added.

According to police, the body was discovered by the man’s wife when she returned home from work.

Allegations against the man were being investigated by an internal complaints committee, and he had been suspended for the duration, the police added.