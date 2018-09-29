Gautam Budh Nagar: Over one lakh e-challans issued

According to SP (traffic) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Anil Kumar Jha, the numbers do not reflect the amount of traffic or violations, or the number of traffic personnel in the district. (Representational Image) According to SP (traffic) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Anil Kumar Jha, the numbers do not reflect the amount of traffic or violations, or the number of traffic personnel in the district. (Representational Image)

Ever since the digital challan system was introduced in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Noida on April 16, 1,17,285 e-challans have been issued — the highest among all eight districts it has been introduced in Uttar Pradesh as a pilot project, by a margin of over a lakh.

The second highest number of e-challans has been issued in Kanpur Nagar at 12,598. The numbers elsewhere stand at 8,986 (Lucknow), 3,898 (Ghaziabad), 903 (Bareilly), 531 (Saharanpur), 241 (Budaun) and 37 (Muzaffarnagar).

According to SP (traffic) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Anil Kumar Jha, the numbers do not reflect the amount of traffic or violations, or the number of traffic personnel in the district.

“The number of cars are more in Kanpur and Lucknow and the number of staff is far most in Lucknow and Ghaziabad. It is a question of the staff’s training in using the e-challan app and the enthusiasm with which they are employing it. Even in our district, the total number of challans in this period exceeds 3 lakh, the majority of which have been issued manually. The staff are still getting used to using the app,” he said.

Each traffic staff member has been given a phone for the purpose. In order to issue a challan, the staff member has to upload a photograph of the offending vehicle and its registration number in the app. Jha said the effort is to completely digitise the challan system, which is far more efficient than the manual process.

“We have around 150 traffic personnel in the district, around 100 of whom are operating at any given point of time. We have been training them continuously, but it will take time for everyone to fully understand it,” Kumar said.

