Gautam Budh Nagar: 10-year-old ‘sodomised’ by minors, case lodged

A case was lodged on Saturday against four minor boys for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10- year-old boy in a village in Gautam Budh Nagar. As per the FIR filed in the station, the parents found out about the alleged assault after the child complained to his mother about being in pain.

The FIR also alleges that the accused had attempted to drown the child in a water tank near his house.

“We have registered a case for sexual assault and violation of POCSO Act. All four accused are currently on the run with their family members,” said SHO Farmood Ali. Police said that preliminary physical medical examination has been conducted, and a forensic examination is underway.

“On Saturday evening my son complained to his mother of pain. When she asked him about it, he said he was sexually assaulted on Monday, and that it had taken place a couple of times before. He had earlier complained that the boys had tried to drown him in the tank, but we had dismissed it, as it is something that happens as part of children’s games. But, after he told us about the sexual assault, we realised that it was serious abuse,” the child’s father said.

According to the father, one of the accused is the same age as his son and is his friend from school, while the other accused are 16-17 years old, and are their neighbours in the village.

