Gangster Neeraj Bawania’s aide held; arms and ammunition, bulletproof SUV seized

An alleged associate of gangster Neeraj Bawania was arrested late on September 12 from Bawana in northwest Delhi, police said.

The Delhi police also seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition along with a bulletproof Scorpio SUV from the accused identified as Sachin.

Sachin, a BBA graduate, was a fan of Bawania and allegedly joined the gang later.

The information regarding Bawania’s gang along with a large quantity of arms and ammunition was received around midnight on September 12, the officials at the Bawana Police Station said.

A police team then raided the suspected premises, finding the accused Sachin inside and recovered a loaded country pistol from him.

On interrogation, he allegedly confessed to residing there with another person, who supplied firearms to the gang.

When a Scorpio and a Hector on the premises were searched, three more country pistols were recovered along with 79 live cartridges, two sophisticated magazines and barrel cleaning rods. The property documents were also seized from the premises.

Sachin had after falling out with his family come to find the house of Bawania about whom he had heard of on social media, police said.

After coming to Bawana, he was later taken to the house where the gangster had been living, police added.

Sachin during interrogation also told the police that the bulletproof SUV was used by the relatives and associates of Bawania in case of attacks by rival gangs.

“Neeraj Bawania is running his criminal activity from jail through needy youth and juveniles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said

“This place was used for meeting criminals from different places. The accused Sachin was also employed to execute some criminal action, including target killing,” he added.

An FIR has been filed at the Bawana Police Station under the provisions of the Arms Act and Arms rules.