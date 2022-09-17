scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Gangster Neeraj Bawania’s aide held; arms and ammunition, bulletproof SUV seized

The Delhi police also seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition along with a bulletproof Scorpio SUV from the accused identified as Sachin.

Neeraj BawanaGangster Neeraj Bawnana. (File)

An alleged associate of gangster Neeraj Bawania was arrested late on September 12 from Bawana in northwest Delhi, police said.

The Delhi police also seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition along with a bulletproof Scorpio SUV from the accused identified as Sachin.

Sachin, a BBA graduate, was a fan of Bawania and allegedly joined the gang later.

The information regarding Bawania’s gang along with a large quantity of arms and ammunition was received around midnight on September 12, the officials at the Bawana Police Station said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Roger Federer’s timeless magic: Keep rivals guessing and the world ...Premium
Roger Federer’s timeless magic: Keep rivals guessing and the world ...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat donePremium
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat done
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...

A police team then raided the suspected premises, finding the accused Sachin inside and recovered a loaded country pistol from him.

On interrogation, he allegedly confessed to residing there with another person, who supplied firearms to the gang.

When a Scorpio and a Hector on the premises were searched, three more country pistols were recovered along with 79 live cartridges, two sophisticated magazines and barrel cleaning rods. The property documents were also seized from the premises.

Advertisement

Sachin had after falling out with his family come to find the house of Bawania about whom he had heard of on social media, police said.

After coming to Bawana, he was later taken to the house where the gangster had been living, police added.

Sachin during interrogation also told the police that the bulletproof SUV was used by the relatives and associates of Bawania in case of attacks by rival gangs.

Advertisement

“Neeraj Bawania is running his criminal activity from jail through needy youth and juveniles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said

“This place was used for meeting criminals from different places. The accused Sachin was also employed to execute some criminal action, including target killing,” he added.

An FIR has been filed at the Bawana Police Station under the provisions of the Arms Act and Arms rules.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 10:48:38 am
Next Story

PM Narendra Modi receives best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his birthday

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement