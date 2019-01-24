Future uncertain for family of man who died in drain: ‘Will work if given job’

It took more than seven hours to retrieve Kishan Lal’s (37) body from the Jharoda Majra Burari drain in north Delhi on Sunday. It took another four days for his body to reach his shanty in Shriram Basti. Lal died while desilting the drain. His colleagues claimed they had no safety gear.

His children, two boys aged 9 and 14 and a 9-year-old daughter, study at a government school and depended on their father for the two meals they got every day.

As Lal’s body arrives from the mortuary on Wednesday, residents asked his wife Indu Devi for his Aadhaar card, ration card and other documents that could be asked as proof to receive government compensation. “They said a passbook will be the best option for the money transfer,” said Guriya, a resident.

Another resident said: “We do not know what documents may be needed. We want the family to take a photo with the body, just in case the officials have doubts.”

While Indu and two of her children stand near the body, her youngest son, Kamlesh cannot muster the courage. Residents hauled the boy, howling and kicking, so that the photo can be taken.

Meanwhile, politicians visited the family’s home in the afternoon. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pledged Rs 10 lakh and a government job, DPCC president Sheila Dikshit handed out Rs 40,000 and assurances of her help. Adarsh Nagar MLA Pawan Kumar Sharma handed out Rs 5,000 for the family to conduct the funeral. Timarpur Nigam Parishad’s Amar Lata told Indu that her house is in Wazirabad and she is always welcome.

Indu, however, has no idea how to look out for her family even if she gets the money. “Kejriwal promised me a government job. I have never worked in my life and have been dependent on my husband. If I get a job, then I will work,” she said.

Police are yet to make any arrests. The main accused, the contractor, is absconding. “We have written to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department seeking details about the drain. Their reply is awaited,” said DCP (north) Nupur Prasad.