scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

From tomorrow, Jaipur-Delhi carriageway of Hero Honda Chowk flyover to remain closed for six days

The carriageway will remain closed for traffic from September 21 to September 26 due to repair work being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India, officials said.

Delhi newsThe Jaipur-Delhi carriageway at Hero Honda chowk flyover on NH-48 to remain closed for traffic for six days due to ongoing repair work.

The main carriageway of the flyover at Hero Honda Chowk from the Jaipur to Delhi side on National Highway-48 will remain closed for traffic for six days from September 21 to September 26 due to repair work (span load test work) being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gurgaon traffic police officials said on Tuesday.

In an advisory, the police officials said traffic will be diverted accordingly and advised commuters headed to Hero Honda Chowk to take alternate routes.

“The commuters coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Delhi are requested to use the service lane to move straight while those intending to go towards Subhash Chowk are requested to use the service lane to go straight and then take a U-turn under the flyover and take left turn towards Subhash Chowk,” the advisory read.

“The commuters coming from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and headed towards Jaipur are requested to use the underpass to go straight and then take a U-turn after coming out of the underpass before turning left towards Jaipur. People coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Umang Bhardwaj Chowk should take a left turn towards Subhash Chowk and then a U-turn through the underpass. Those coming from Delhi and headed towards Jaipur may continue using the flyover to go straight. The commuters coming from Subhash Chowk and going towards Delhi may take a left turn towards Jaipur followed by a U-turn under the flyover to move towards Delhi,” the advisory added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

Traffic police said the public is requested to contact the traffic police control room at 0124-2386000 and 0124-2386005. “Traffic police will help in facilitating smooth movement of traffic and guide commuters in navigating the diversions,” a traffic police officer.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:43:25 pm
Next Story

Labourer killed, wife injured in ‘leopard attack’ in Gujarat’s Junagadh

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement