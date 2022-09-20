From tomorrow, Jaipur-Delhi carriageway of Hero Honda Chowk flyover to remain closed for six days

The main carriageway of the flyover at Hero Honda Chowk from the Jaipur to Delhi side on National Highway-48 will remain closed for traffic for six days from September 21 to September 26 due to repair work (span load test work) being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gurgaon traffic police officials said on Tuesday.

In an advisory, the police officials said traffic will be diverted accordingly and advised commuters headed to Hero Honda Chowk to take alternate routes.

“The commuters coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Delhi are requested to use the service lane to move straight while those intending to go towards Subhash Chowk are requested to use the service lane to go straight and then take a U-turn under the flyover and take left turn towards Subhash Chowk,” the advisory read.

“The commuters coming from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and headed towards Jaipur are requested to use the underpass to go straight and then take a U-turn after coming out of the underpass before turning left towards Jaipur. People coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Umang Bhardwaj Chowk should take a left turn towards Subhash Chowk and then a U-turn through the underpass. Those coming from Delhi and headed towards Jaipur may continue using the flyover to go straight. The commuters coming from Subhash Chowk and going towards Delhi may take a left turn towards Jaipur followed by a U-turn under the flyover to move towards Delhi,” the advisory added.

Traffic police said the public is requested to contact the traffic police control room at 0124-2386000 and 0124-2386005. “Traffic police will help in facilitating smooth movement of traffic and guide commuters in navigating the diversions,” a traffic police officer.