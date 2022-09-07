From social media to Pollywood, singer Noor Chahal says originality is her secret to success

A psychology student and a talented singer who rose to popularity through Instagram and YouTube, Noor is a newbie in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She has lent her voice to the songs of the recently released film ‘Bajre Da Sitta’, where she has also showcased her skills as an actor.

Name

Prabhnoor Chahal, popularly known as Noor Chahal.

Hometown

Born in Chandigarh, Noor was raised in Mohali, where she is currently settled.

Family

Father Harsharanjit Singh Chahal is a chartered accountant while her mother Jasmeet Chahal is a homemaker. Noor has a younger brother Ishaanveer Chahal, who studies in Class 11. Her grandmother lives in their native village in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

Education

Noor completed her Class 10 and 12 from Yadvindra Public School (YPS), Mohali. She graduated in psychology honors from Panjab University’s Institute of Social Science Education and Research (PU-ISSER). Presently, she is studying for her masters in psychology from the same institute at the PU.

When did you discover your singing skills?

When I was in Class 2. I was an active participant in school functions. My teachers used to give me opportunities to perform solo at events. I also took part in choirs and competitions and realised I was blessed with the skill. Later, when I entered Class 8, I opted for professional training in core Hindustani classical music, which continued for the next four years.

Why did you pick psychology, and not music, in college?

We all know that a career in music and films is a little unpredictable, and one must choose a concrete option to fall back on. Having said this, Psychology is not just an option for me, I like studying it and that’s why I am pursuing a masters course in it. As far as music is concerned, I have always loved it, and nothing can separate it from me. So, basically, I am doing both!

Favourite song

There is no specific genre that I stick to. As a singer too, I am open to singing anything but for songs that can offend listeners, objectify women, or glorify anything that is considered wrong by our society. Here, I want to mention that my favourite singer is Satinder Sartaaj. He is my inspiration in the Punjabi music industry.

Favourite movie

I prefer watching films that are artistic. My recently released film ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ is my favourite because of its content.

You acted in ‘Bajre Da Sitta’. Did you plan to be an actor?

Not at all. The opportunity just came my way, and I didn’t want to miss out on it. Though I have acted in theatre during school days, I was never intentionally inclined towards acting. Moreover, ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ is a music-based film, which attracted me enough to play a role as well. I am a content-driven person and the concept of the movie motivated me to go for it.

Works till date

Noor is new to the entertainment industry. Her journey started during the lockdown when she began making videos and posted Bollywood and Punjabi song covers on Instagram, and later, on her own YouTube channel, which presently has more than 7 lakh subscribers. Her growing popularity on social media drew the attention of the Punjabi film industry and got her a role in Satinder Sartaaj’s film ‘Ikko Mikke’ (2020). Her debut single ‘Jhalleya Dila’ came out on Burfi Music this year. In addition to this, she sang all the tracks for film ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ and featured as a parallel lead along with actors Tania and Ammy Virk in the movie that released in July.

Upcoming projects

Recently chosen as a part of YouTube’s Foundry class of 2022 among 30 other artists across the world, Noor shares that she will be uploading a song on her channel soon.

Claim to fame

I give the credit of my fame to YouTube as it gave me the opportunity to create my own channel and exhibit my talent independently. Even though I have worked on screen now, I got real recognition from the social media platform.

My secret sauce

There’s no mantra. ‘Be authentic and original in your approach’ is my secret to success. As a cover artist, I have always tried to add a unique element to the songs, which makes them quite appealing to the listeners. Therefore, I feel that artists should add their own special essence in whatever they do. Besides, one should never take the audience for granted. I always value my listeners and make sure I put my best efforts in my work.

Thoughts about Pollywood

People in the industry are lovely. They are welcoming and wonderful. Though I have just begun my journey here, I never felt like an alien. Rather, I enjoyed working with other artists. I just hope I get more opportunities so I can experience things and talk about it.

Challenges faced

Honestly, I feel lucky as my parents are supportive of my choices and that has made everything easy for me. Undoubtedly, I have worked hard to achieve things but that’s just a part of the journey. Sometimes, artists feel chained when they are targeted and called out on social media but that’s nothing as compared to the love they receive. So, whenever I get negative comments, I overlook them and focus on the love my fans have for me.

Future plans

I intend to work as a singer more than an actor. Music is my area of interest as of now, but if anything else comes my way, I would not mind exploring it. My future plan is to take content-based decisions that bring out my talent and tap my potential as a singer.

Fitness mantra

(Laughs out) I am not a fitness freak, and I don’t like working out. To add to that, I am a big foodie. Therefore, there is no mantra to share. However, I will surely get there. (Reassuring herself)