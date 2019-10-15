15-year-old electrocuted: From a young age, he wanted to be a shooter, says father

On Monday morning, 15-year-old Priyanshu Kumar’s parents, Rajendra Prasad Kumar (38) and Vimla Kumar (36), reached Delhi and headed for the AIIMS mortuary. Inside, a post-mortem was being held on their son’s body, after he died of suspected electrocution at an OYO hotel.

“We had sent Priyanshu to study at Dehradun’s Lucent school in Class V. After a year, he told us he was interested in shooting. He won several competitions in Chennai, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. Later, he shifted to Tula’s International School,” said Rajendra, a high school teacher who lives with his wife and their younger son Himanshu (10) in Jharkhand.

At 6 am Sunday, hours before his death, Priyanshu had made an excited call to his father to tell him about new shoes he bought a day earlier. “He was very happy and sent us photos as well. He told us about his practice and the hotel. He said the rooms weren’t clean and there was limited water supply. At 1 pm, we received a call from his coach saying Priyanshu had died of electrocution in the bathroom. We demand justice,” he said.