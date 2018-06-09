Fresh bid for Taj Mansingh auction soon

The Taj Mansingh Hotel. (source: Indian Express archive) The Taj Mansingh Hotel. (source: Indian Express archive)

The New Delhi Municipal Council will come out with a fresh bid notice for the Taj Mansingh Hotel auction, as they received a single bid for the prime property on Mansingh Road — from Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which currently runs it.

“Since we have received a single bid for the property, we will have to come out with another bidding notice. IHCL’s bid is the only one we received. The ITC Group could not submit a complete bid owing to some technical problems in their documents,” said NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar.

The e-auction was scheduled for June 19. This is the second time that NDMC has received a single bid for the hotel. The auction was earlier supposed to take place on January 30. The hotel was given to IHCL on lease for 33 years, which ended in 2011. The auction has since been embroiled in litigation as well bidding difficulties.

