Four held for duping Delhi University professor

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi University professor of more than Rs 17 lakh after promising to get his daughter admitted in an MBBS course, police said.

The four accused — Sidharth (25), Manish Kumar (26), Shahzad Musharaf and Ajeet Kumar (26) — have been charged under IPC sections 420 and 120(B) at Maurice Nagar police station. Two accused are MBA students, one of them is a BSC physics student, while the fourth is pursuing a BA course, said DCP (north) Nupur Prasad.

“The accused were traced with the help of their phones. They had given post-dated cheques to the complainant, which could not be encashed… The complaint also mentions the names of other accused persons, who are yet to be arrested,” said a police officer.

The complainant, who teaches at the Department of Anthropology, approached police in November alleging that the managers and other staff of a private company cheated him of Rs 17.5 lakh under the pretext of offering an MBBS course at Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru.

“The complainant’s daughter got a call from a representative of the company in June, promising admission to a reputed college in Bengaluru after the course. She was also promised that the money would cover the cost of admission, hostel, commission etc,” the FIR read.

Police said the complainant was asked to pay the amount in installments, and the accused sent receipts along with post-dated cheques for each installment. “The complainant paid around Rs 4 lakh in the first installment… Later, he made two payments,” the officer said.

The accused then took more than Rs 7 lakh. The complainant went with his family to college, and was asked by the accused to wait at the canteen for the allotment letter.

However, the accused never turned up, said police.