Maker of ‘Freedom 251’ smartphone arrested for ‘extortion’ in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including the founder-director of Noida-based Ringing Bells, for allegedly trying to extort money to settle an alleged case of gangrape in Rajasthan’s Alwar, police said. Mohit Goel, the founder and director of Ringing Bells, his cousin, the owner of leading restro-bar, and a woman employee of Mohit, were arrested Sunday evening and further investigations are underway, DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said.

“They were arrested after we received a complaint from a group of five persons, who alleged that the arrested persons were demanding money from them to settle a gangrape case, which was registered against them,” the DCP added.

Khan said the woman, arrested on Sunday, had lodged a gangrape case against five businessmen and she and her associates were demanding Rs 5 crore from them. “They struck a deal at Rs 3 crore. They had been given Rs 1 crore and were asked to come to Netaji Subhash Place to collect Rs 30 lakh cash, and some property documents for guarantee,” the DCP said, adding that on the basis of their complaint, an FIR was registered at Netaji Subhash Place police station.

“The woman came to the police station and said she was withdrawing the case and that she had not been raped. Minutes later, the three demanded money from the accused, and were caught,” Khan said.

Goel and his company made headlines last year with the “Freedom” smartphone, priced at Rs 251. The firm had claimed that around 30,000 customers had booked the phone despite glitches and seven crore people had registered for it.

