Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Fortis launches 200-bedded multi-speciality hospital in Greater Noida

The officials added that with the opening of a major airport in Jewar, the hospital is expected to get a large number of international patients as well. (Express photo)

Fortis Healthcare has launched a 200-bedded multi-speciality hospital in Greater Noida where over 50 expert clinicians across specialities will cater to the residents of Greater Noida.

According to officials of Fortis, the newly-constructed hospital will include modular OTs, advanced ICUs with a dedicated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Coronary Care Unit (CCU) along with state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technology for advanced surgical interventions.

“Other features include advanced imaging services (MRI and CT), high-precision radiation oncology, the most updated nuclear medicine unit and latest cardiac and interventional cath labs for clinical services,” the official added.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said “We are pleased to bring the best of healthcare services to Greater Noida. This facility promises to bring high precision multi-specialty clinical care for the people of the region. This hospital will fulfil the healthcare needs of patients and communities in Greater Noida area and nearby cities. Our team of experienced doctors at our new hospital is ready to deliver the most advanced medical care under one roof. I thank the State Government and all our stakeholders for their unstinting support.”

Mohit Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, said that since the area is an emerging city with a growing population, the new facility will help residents in getting advanced healthcare services.

“Greater Noida is an emerging city with a growing population. With this new facility the residents will be able to access advanced healthcare services at their doorstep and will not have to travel elsewhere. This advanced hospital aims to fulfil the healthcare requirements of the residents as well as patients coming from other parts of India and abroad,” he added.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:18:07 pm
In Tamil Nadu education model, children are placed centrestage

