Former student dies after falling off IIT campus building

A former IIT-Delhi student died after falling off the seventh floor of a building on the IIT campus, police said. Police suspect Anshuman Gupta (31) committed suicide, but no suicide note has been found from the spot. After the incident was reported around 10.55 am, police spoke to Gupta’s family, who said that he was depressed with his work for some time.

“Gupta had shifted jobs twice in the last year and was not happy with what he was doing,” said a senior police officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Milind Dumbere said, “We checked with IIT officials and found that he was a former student. He lived with his family at CR Park. We have shifted his body to the AIIMS mortuary.”

Police said Gupta did his BTech from IIT in 2007. After completing his studies, he joined Google India, where he worked for two years. He switched jobs a few times after that, police said.

“After receiving a call, we reached the spot and rushed him to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead,” said Dumbere. The DCP said that Gupta had told his mother he was going to meet a friend at IIT. “Who he met at the institute and what they talked about is still not clear,” said a police officer.

A student who was in an adjacent building when the incident took place said, “I was attending a meeting. When I came out, we saw that some students had gathered and a man had fallen off the building.” Initial investigation revealed that Gupta had been undergoing treatment for depression for five years, police said.

