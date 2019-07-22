Former Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg dies

Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg passed away at a city hospital on Sunday at the age of 83. Garg was an MLA from Wazirpur constituency between 2003 and 2008. He had held a number of positions in the party, which included treasurer, district president and the BJP Delhi president.

Garg’s mortal remains were taken to his residence in Ashok Vihar, from where it was taken to the Delhi BJP office at Pant Marg, party leaders said. A large number of leaders and workers gathered at the Delhi BJP office to pay their condolences.

Garg had pledged his organs to the ‘Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti,’ for which his body was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College hospital, family members said.

Paying tribute to Garg, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “All his life, he worked dedicatedly towards the service of people. From the time of the Jan Sangh, he served the people of Delhi. His sudden demise is a very big loss, which cannot be compensated.”

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, “He contributed a lot to the expansion of the party, and the manner in which he raised people’s issues is unparalleled, which was why the BJP won many elections.”