Forest dept finds 2,000 logs in pits at Golf Club

The ongoing Forest Department raid at the Delhi Golf Club has already yielded close to 2,000 logs from pits dug at the club premises, sources said. Last month, the Delhi government filed a complaint stating that several trees were allegedly felled in the premises without permission. Police registered an FIR against unknown persons in the case.

“A report from the Forest Department is awaited in the matter. Action can be taken only after this report is submitted,” said a senior police officer.

According to Forest Department officials, the inquiry report is expected to be ready in another two weeks, since the raid will continue for at least 10 more days. “So far, close to 2,000 logs have been recovered. We suspect that the trees were cut without permission. To hide the evidence, they were chopped and buried in pits specially dug for this purpose,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The Delhi government had received a complaint by two club members, alleging that close to 100 trees were felled without permission. The complaint said that the allegations made were substantiated during the investigation.

The Range Forest Officer, South Forest Division, and three other officials, have been conducting an inspection of the premises for three weeks. The officials have brought excavators to recover the buried logs. According to sources, the trees were chopped to expand the second golf course — also called the Peacock Course — two years ago.

