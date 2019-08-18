For ‘alternative’ brand of politics, AAP women wing chief joins BJP

Richa Pandey Mishra, who was heading the AAP women’s wing, switched over to the BJP Saturday, citing her discomfort with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s “tilt towards anti-national policies”.

Mishra, who was on the panel of AAP spokespersons, claimed she was drawn towards the BJP because of its “alternative brand of politics”.

She joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel among others. “I am a common woman from Poorvanchal. I had embraced politics inspired by Anna Hazare. But I have now realised the alternative brand of politics I was looking for is being practiced by BJP. AAP is a party of khaas aadmi now,” Mishra said.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “It is unfortunate that she broke the trust reposed in her by the party. However, we warmly wish her a good, peaceful life wherever she goes.”

In a statement, Mishra added: “I do not subscribe to anti-national policies. AAP continuously seemed to side with these people… they invited people like Jignesh Mevani, Prakash Raj to be star campaigners… a brilliant mandate was trampled on by the big egos of small men.”

Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra also formally joined the BJP Saturday.