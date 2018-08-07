Foetus in plane: Chargesheet filed against 19-year-old mother, but no arrest

The foetus was found on July 25 after the plane landed at IGI Airport from Guwahati and cabin crew were checking washrooms. (File/Representational Image) The foetus was found on July 25 after the plane landed at IGI Airport from Guwahati and cabin crew were checking washrooms. (File/Representational Image)

Days after a six-month-old foetus was recovered from the washroom of an AirAsia plane, police have decided to file a chargesheet against the 19-year-old mother, without arresting her.

The woman, a taekwondo player, had initially denied being the mother, but admitted to it after she was questioned by police. DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia confirmed they received the autopsy report, which states it was stillborn premature delivery.

A case under IPC Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) was registered, police said.

