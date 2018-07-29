Five years on, restoration work resumes at two monuments inside Lodhi Gardens

Sky dark overcate At the Lodhi Garden in New Delhi (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) Sky dark overcate At the Lodhi Garden in New Delhi (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

For over a month, restoration work at the tomb of Sikander Lodi and the Bada Gumbad — located inside the vast Lodhi Gardens — is being undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at a frenzied pace. A rift between the ASI and the Delhi chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in 2013 had brought restoration work at the monuments to a halt.

“The plaster was peeling off, so we are plastering it using traditional materials such as lime, jute and brick powder. We are not touching the domes yet… they are in good condition,” said an ASI official.

While Bada Gumbad, which is a gateway attached to the Bada Gumbad mosque, was built in 1494; the tomb of Sikander Lodi was constructed by the last Sultan of Delhi from the Lodi dynasty, Ibrahim Lodi, in 1517. All five monuments inside the Lodhi Gardens are ASI-protected.

An ASI official said, “The dead plaster has already been removed from the portion of the Bada Gumbad which is being restored… the work is being done in phases, and will take a while.” The scaffolding on the monument, however, hasn’t deterred visitors from finding a quiet corner inside the monument or taking pictures.

In 2013, the five-year project that INTACH undertook at the Lodhi Gardens ended, with the Trust citing “funding” as the reason. A source said, “The monuments inside the Lodhi Gardens were in a very bad shape at the time, with chemical cleaning being done in the early 2000.”

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), too, is fixing the footpath near Bada Gumbad. “We removed the stone and put new ones… work began 45 days ago,” said a worker.

