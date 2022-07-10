Five men barge into Haryana Congress MLA’s house, beat up his cook

Gurgaon Police Saturday booked five persons for allegedly issuing threats to Congress MLA from Badli, Kuldeep Vats, and beating up his cook. According to police, the men had barged into the MLA’s residence in Pataudi on Friday.

Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “A complaint was received that five men barged into the house of Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats and threatened to kill him. The accused beat up his cook, who was present in the house. We have registered an FIR and a probe has been initiated.”

In the police complaint, Rajeev said he has been a cook for the MLA at his house in Pataudi for over two years. “Around 2 pm on Friday, five men knocked on the gate outside and when I went to check, they forcefully barged in and enquired about the MLA. When I told them he was not at home, the accused threatened the MLA to not speak ill about their associates. They said when they didn’t spare (Punjabi singer Sidhu) Moosewala, what makes him think he is safe. One of the accused slapped me and put a gun against my waist. The accused then went around the house and checked the rooms looking for him. They were all armed… they escaped into the fields nearby,” he alleged.

Police said an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 148, 149, 323, 506, 452 and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Pataudi police station.