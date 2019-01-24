At least five feared trapped as four-storey building collapses in Gurugram

Toggle Menu
No casualties have been reported as of yet and the rescue operation is underway. Three teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the accident site.

At least five people are trapped under the debris of a four-storey building which collapsed in Gurugram’s Ullawas village in the wee hours on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported as of yet and the rescue operation is underway. Three teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the accident site, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier this year, six people, including a child, died after a blast took place inside a ceiling fan-making unit in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar.

More details are awaited.

