Five drown in Yamuna while trying to immerse idol: Delhi Police

Five people, aged 16 to 20, drowned in the Yamuna Sunday while trying to immerse an idol of Krishna in Delhi’s Southeast district, said the police Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Ankit, 20, Lucky, 16, Lalit, 17, Beeru, 19, and Ritu Raj, 20, all residents of Salarpur in Greater Noida.

Officials said the Delhi Fire Service dispatched two vehicles and the police also rushed to the spot after they received a call related to the matter at around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

The police said that around 17 to 18 people from Salarpur had come to the Yamuna bank under the Delhi-Noida-Direct flyover near Mathura Road to immerse the Krishna idol. As the idol got stuck, six of them went inside the Yamuna to immerse it properly.

They added only one of them managed to escape the heavy flow of the Yamuna. They also noted they might have gotten stuck in the mud of the Yamuna.

The bodies of the victims were recovered with the help of the DM East Boat Club and DFS staff.