Rohu to Singhara: Fish entering Gurgaon’s water treatment plants up for auction

In a bid to increase revenue, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is holding a one-time auction for fish present in storage tanks of water treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai in Gurgaon, officials said Thursday.

Officials said an auction will be held on February 6 at both water treatment plants. A public notice for the auction was issued on Thursday by the water supply division of GMDA for prospective bidders.

“Prospective bidders who want to participate in the bid should be present on the sites for assessing the quantity and quality of fish/species so that accordingly the bidding process can be started. The bidders may come with necessary arrangements to check the quantity and type of fish present during the scheduled date and time. The anticipated types of fish at each site are Rohu, Common Carp, Mirgal, and Singhara, among others,” read the notice.

“The auction will be held at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant at 11 am and at Basai plant at 2 pm on February 6,” it added.

The auction of fish was earlier brought up at the GMDA’s core planning cell committee in September 2022 during a discussion of the desilting of a storage tank and removal of slush at the Basai plant. After that, the authority contacted the fisheries department to initiate the auction process, said officials.

An official said that small fish flow into the tanks from river water, and often if the water is pumped in, they get stuck in pumps and die. Over the last few years, the fish have grown in size and numbers in the tanks.

“Tanks will not be emptied. Nets will be used to take out fish from the tanks,” said Bhupender Singh, the sub-divisional engineer at the Basai water treatment plant.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, water supply division, infrastructure-2, GMDA, said this was the first time that the authority was auctioning the fish.

“This will help in generating some revenue for the GMDA. We have decided to assess the number of fish in the tanks and auction them off. The presence of fish poses no problem to the drinking water. But over the years, the fish have grown in size as well as numbers. So an auction is being held… At the moment, we do not have an estimate regarding how many fishes are present in the tanks.”