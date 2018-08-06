Firm writes to PWD: Construction recycled waste not being used

According to the C&D waste management rules notified in 2016, procurement of material made from C&D waste up to 10-20% is mandatory in municipal and government contracts. The deadline to follow these guidelines expired in March this year. (Express Photo) According to the C&D waste management rules notified in 2016, procurement of material made from C&D waste up to 10-20% is mandatory in municipal and government contracts. The deadline to follow these guidelines expired in March this year. (Express Photo)

With a huge inventory building up and not many takers, the company that runs three Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste plants in Delhi has written to the Public Works Department (PWD) to use the recycled material in construction.

“In spite of adequate regulatory framework for mandatory use of C&D recycled products for construction activities by government departments, the procurement /off take of such products by the government departments of NCT of Delhi is very minimal, leading to accumulation of huge inventory of aggregates at our C&D plants at Burari, Shastri Park and Mundka,” states a letter written to the PWD by the senior vice-president, IL&FS Environment, Deepak Agarwal, on July 26.

Delhi was the first city in the country to get a C&D waste plant in Burari in 2009. Since then, two more have started functioning. The three have a capacity to produce 2,650 metric tonnes of recycled waste daily. So far, the facilities have produced 40 lakh metric tonnes.

According to the C&D waste management rules notified in 2016, procurement of material made from C&D waste up to 10-20% is mandatory in municipal and government contracts. The deadline to follow these guidelines expired in March this year.

The lack of awareness and cost of transportation of material from the respective facilities, however, has meant that these conditions are not always followed. As a result, the inventory at the plants is a little over 6 lakh metric tonnes, with issues of how and where this will be stored cropping up.

But with more awareness, the rate of take off has also increased. “DDA has used screened soil and aggregates for construction of a 3-km-long road in Delhi. The CPWD has also used 18 lakh concrete bricks for construction of the Supreme Court complex. With more people getting to know about the facility, we are expecting more interest,” Agarwal told The Indian Express.

PWD, meanwhile, has issued directions to all engineers to make sure that the directions are complied with. “The feasibility of using C&D waste in running projects should also be explored and in approval of new projects, the compliance of rules should be kept in mind,” PWD director, Sanjeev Rasogi has ordered.

According to Delhi government officials, the use of 1 lakh metric tonnes of C&D waste has been approved as filling material in construction in unauthorised colonies.

